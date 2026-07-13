Sayuri Perfectly Pulls Off a Tight Dress Worth 10,000 Won.. Admiration for Her Golden Hips and Apple-Hip Figure

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Sayuri Fujita shared a peaceful day with her son Zen, revealing her deep maternal love.

On the 13th, Sayuri Fujita posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "When I am with you, I am reminded of my childhood self. It feels like I am starting my life over from the beginning."

The photos showed Sayuri Fujita wearing a light green fitted dress and spending relaxed time with her son Zen. The mother and son were seen walking side by side and enjoying water play, while sharing small moments of everyday life and building happy memories that brought smiles to viewers.

In particular, Sayuri Fujita's warm gaze toward Zen and Zen's noticeably grown-up appearance drew attention. Their everyday life, filled with laughter and mutual focus even on an ordinary day, created a heartwarming atmosphere.

Sayuri Fujita also did not forget her trademark honesty and cheerful charm. Speaking about her outfit, she added, "My dress cost 10,000 won. Cheap and nice," showing her down-to-earth wit. Despite the affordable price, she perfectly pulled off the dress with her lean, toned figure and slender body line, drawing admiration.

Meanwhile, Sayuri Fujita gave birth to her son Zen in 2020 after receiving sperm donation from a Western man in Japan. She is currently raising Zen alone while balancing broadcasting work and childcare.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.