87-Year-Old Sa Mi-ja Says, "I Couldn’t Even Breathe Because My Arteries Were Blocked" ... Reveals Heart Attack and Stroke in "While You Were Sick"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Veteran actress Sa Mi-ja will share the story of how she narrowly escaped death after suffering a heart attack and a stroke.
On the 13th, MBM released a teaser video for the Sa Mi-ja episode of "While You Were Sick."
Sa Mi-ja recalled the moment she collapsed from a heart attack, saying, "My doctor said that if I had arrived even a little later, I would have been gone. If all three arteries leading to the heart are blocked, you cannot breathe." She added, "I made a decision to change my life," raising curiosity about the story to come.
Sa Mi-ja previously suffered a heart attack in 2005 and a stroke in 2018. Earlier this year, she was also seen struggling to walk after a fall, relying on a cane and support from people around her. At the time, actor Han Ji-il said, "Senior Sa Mi-ja, our nation's mother, fell and could not walk well, so she received help from a junior colleague."
Meanwhile, Sa Mi-ja was born in 1940 and is 87 years old this year.
joyjoy90@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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