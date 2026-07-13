Soldier Spun Around by Machine Gun Recoil as Military Live-Fire Drill Turns Chaotic

Photo source: Daily Mail, Blue Sky Studios

[Sportschosun, reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing a Russian Armed Forces soldier losing control of a rotary machine gun during training and spraying bullets wildly has gone viral.

According to foreign media outlets including Daily Mail, the video recently posted online shows Russian Armed Forces troops conducting live-fire training with a rotary machine gun.

However, the time and place of the filming have not been confirmed, and the authenticity of the footage has also not been verified.

The machine gun is the YakB-12.7, a four-barrel rotary machine gun originally developed for mounting on Russian attack helicopters.

In the video, one Russian soldier takes a firing stance behind the weapon, while another watches the drill from right beside him.

But the scene quickly turns into chaos.

Once firing begins, the powerful recoil appears to overwhelm the mount, and the machine gun starts spinning rapidly.

The soldier holding the weapon struggles to keep control, but the rotation speeds up, and he is eventually thrown outward.

The footage also captures the machine gun continuing to fire while it spins. Nearby soldiers are seen ducking and running for cover.

A moment later, another soldier rushes in and manages to stop the spinning weapon. He then tries to check the barrel by hand, but quickly pulls away after feeling the heat from the barrel, which had been heated by continuous firing.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured. The exact location and time of the training, as well as the circumstances of the accident, have also not been disclosed.

Online, users have also offered various theories about what caused the incident.

Netizens commented, "It looks like the recoil increased the spinning force because the mount's center axis did not align with the barrel axis," "The center of gravity seems to have been off," and "It's shocking that he tried to touch the heated barrel with his bare hand."

Meanwhile, because the video has not been officially verified, some observers say caution is needed when considering the various assumptions circulating online.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.