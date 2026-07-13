Kang Ye-won, who revealed her father's 1.1 billion won debt, spotted in China... Makes surprise appearance on livestream by influencer with 100 million followers

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kang Ye-won, who drew sympathy after revealing that her late father left behind 1.1 billion won in debt, has shared an unexpected update from China.

Beyond a simple local schedule, she appeared on a livestream hosted by China's top wanghong and visited an importer with annual sales of 2 trillion won, hinting at the possibility of expanding her activities in China.

Kang Ye-won revealed her schedule in China through her social media account on the 12th.

She said, "Today, I visited an importer with annual sales of 2 trillion won." She added, "Yesterday, by chance, I briefly appeared on a livestream by the current No. 1 wanghong in China, who has more than 100 million followers. Everything is just fascinating."

She went on to express her determination to work in China, saying, "Until the day comes when I can communicate freely in real time, I need to study Chinese even harder."

In the photos released with the post, Kang Ye-won is seen wearing a black mini dress. With her long straight hair, sharp features, and slim figure, she drew attention with her polished look.

During this visit to China, Kang Ye-won expanded her range of activities by meeting a local importer and appearing on a major wanghong's livestream.

As she also revealed her determination to study Chinese, attention is now focused on what she will do next in China.

Kang Ye-won made her debut in the 2001 SBS drama "Honey! Honey!" and built her career with appearances in films such as "Addicted," "Magic Castle," "Haeundae," "Harmony," and "Hello Ghost."

Recently, she has also received strong support after speaking candidly about her personal life.

On the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 7th of last month, Kang Ye-won revealed that her father, who died suddenly, left behind 1.1 billion won in business debt, including 300 million won that had to be repaid immediately.

At the time, she said through tears, "I had no idea my father was in such a difficult situation while he was alive. I feel so lost," drawing sympathy from viewers as she spoke about suddenly being left with unexpected debt.

With news of Kang Ye-won's new challenge in China now emerging, interest is growing in what kind of activities she will pursue in the Chinese market.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.