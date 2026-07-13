43-Year-Old Ivy Says, "I Haven't Taken a Break From Dating... If He's Good-Looking, a Divorced Man Is Fine"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress and musical actress Ivy, 43, opens up about her honest thoughts on dating.

On SBS's "But Seriously!" airing today (the 13th), Ivy, Cha Jung-won, and Ju Hyun-young will appear and showcase their distinct charms and surprising variety-show skills, promising plenty of cheerful laughter.

Ivy, the first Korean actress to make it to Broadway, drew attention by revealing the behind-the-scenes story of how she earned a final spot in the musical "Chicago" after sending audition videos to the U.S. three times in a determined challenge.

She also spoke candidly about her single life, saying, "I had never taken a break from dating, but in my late 30s, I realized how hard dating really is," drawing sympathy from viewers.

Her close friend Cha Jung-won, who said the problem was that Ivy was too picky, made everyone laugh by revealing, "If he's good-looking, a divorced man is fine," exposing Ivy's firm taste.

Ju Hyun-young also drew attention by revealing that the reason she hesitated to appear on "But Seriously!" was Tak Jae-hoon.

When she appeared on Tak Jae-hoon's web variety show in the past, she did all kinds of cute antics, but Tak, fully immersed in his role as a detective, never laughed once, leaving her with trauma. Recalling that it was "so hard and humiliating," she said she decided to appear on the show in order to overcome that trauma, drawing laughter.

Ju Hyun-young also said that "the most nerve-racking moment is when I can't be funny." She then shared a behind-the-scenes story from an interview with soccer star Son Heung-min, saying she was so nervous that after hearing one joke from Son, she completely froze, sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won, often seen as a role model for women in their 20s and 30s, surprised everyone by showing off the unexpected variety-show talent hidden behind her chic image.

She said she had always wanted to sing, and after borrowing Ju Hyun-young's signature cow-herding singing style, she perfectly recreated Lee Soo-ji's much-talked-about kindergarten teacher character. She also handled an impromptu skit with ease, bringing the set to a standstill. In response, Lee Soo-ji even offered to scout her, saying, "Have you ever thought about becoming a comedian?" making the scene burst into laughter.

Ivy, Cha Jung-won, and Ju Hyun-young's fearless display of charm can be seen on SBS's "But Seriously!" airing tonight at 10:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.