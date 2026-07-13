Red Velvet's Joy Shows Off Her Extremely Slim Figure in a Crop Top and Hot Pants, Revealing a Surprising Set of Abs

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Red Velvet's Joy drew attention by revealing her defined abs.

On the 13th, Joy posted several photos from an advertising shoot on her social networking service, along with the caption, "It's still summer."

In the photos, Joy caught the eye with a casual look that paired a colorful striped crop top with denim shorts. She showed off slender arms with no extra weight, a trim waist, and long, lean legs, boasting model-like proportions.

In particular, her sharply defined abs visible beneath the crop top stood out. Joy, who has recently drawn attention for her even slimmer, extremely thin figure, impressed fans by showing both a toned midsection and a healthy glow despite her slender build.

In another photo, she created a lovely mood by pairing a white knit sleeveless top with a checkered skirt. Her bob haircut and Joy's signature eye-smile combined to heighten her charming appeal.

Meanwhile, Joy is appearing on MBC's "I Live Alone" and SBS's "TV Animal Farm." Red Velvet, the group she belongs to, will make a comeback on August 3 with its summer mini album, "Velvet Summer."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.