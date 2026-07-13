Taecyeon gladly covered in fake blood for So Ji-sub... 'Mr. Kim' makes a powerful impact, and the response explodes

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Taecyeon showed his loyalty by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from his special appearance in the SBS Drama 'Mr. Kim' for his agency senior So Ji-sub.

On the 13th, his agency 51K posted several photos on its official social networking service along with the message, "A great example of a special appearance. Photos confirming Taecyeon's special appearance in SBS 'Mr. Kim,' which shook up the home theater, have arrived! Taecyeon and Ji-sub showed the ultimate acting chemistry."

The released photos showed Taecyeon and So Ji-sub with fake blood on their faces and clothes, as if they had just finished filming an intense action scene. The two posed with their arms around each other, clenched their fists, and stared into the camera, creating a powerful mood.

In another photo, Taecyeon smiled while holding a bouquet, while So Ji-sub wore a congratulatory flower necklace with a pink ribbon and made heart gestures with him, showing a different side of their charm. The necklace read, "I came instead to say congratulations and I love you," drawing laughs. In the following shot, Taecyeon hugged the bouquet and smiled brightly to mark the special appearance, drawing attention with his warm visuals even in action makeup.

Taecyeon recently made a special appearance in 'Mr. Kim' as No. 66, a legendary Korean People's Army soldier mercenary, leaving a short but powerful impression. His chemistry with So Ji-sub, a fellow member of the same agency, and his tense action performance were praised for boosting the drama's immersion.

'Mr. Kim' has been drawing attention as its ratings have continued to rise from the start of the broadcast. After breaking into double digits in just its second episode, it recently hit a nationwide peak of 22.3 percent, setting a new personal best. The series, which also drew interest as So Ji-sub's first SBS Drama in 13 years, continues its box-office run while ranking near the top in various buzz indicators.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "Their chemistry was the best," "It was a special appearance, but his presence was huge," "Their loyalty to the same agency is nice to see," and "Even the behind-the-scenes photos are heartwarming."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.