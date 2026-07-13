Kwak Bum even wore a wig to fully channel Hong Myung-bo, saying, "Today, we definitely sent the package"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Kwak Bum drew laughs with a spot-on parody of national football team coach Hong Myung-bo's much-talked-about press conference.

On the 13th, Kwak Bum posted a reel on his social networking service titled "Kwak Bum interview on the worst T-shirt delivery."

In the video, Kwak Bum wore a dark wig and a neat shirt, posing as if he were seated at a press conference. He placed a microphone, a laptop, and a drink in front of him, and even recreated the press conference backdrop behind him, faithfully mimicking a real interview scene.

Speaking about his ongoing T-shirt delivery event, he began by saying, "It is clear that we sent the package today," then trailed off with, "Yes, well... um..." to imitate Hong Myung-bo's signature way of speaking. He then said, "Anyway, if the package was delivered in the end, it is clear that it was received. But if it arrived a little late, then it is my responsibility that I made the T-shirts and sent them to you late," drawing loud laughter. He added, "But what is clear is that my heart in making these T-shirts is sincere. It is nothing more and nothing less than giving T-shirts as a gift," continuing the parody to the very end.

The parody cleverly reworked a recent online sensation, in which Hong Myung-bo repeatedly used phrases such as "it is clear," "anyway," and "it is my responsibility" while answering questions at a press conference about the national football team. His distinctive manner of speaking spread as a meme across social networking services and short-form platforms, spawning countless parodies.

Kwak Bum is currently running an event in which he makes and gives away his self-designed "Bumbleless" raglan T-shirts to fans through social networking services. This video also appears to have been made to humorously address a slight delay in delivery.

Fans responded enthusiastically, saying things like, "I thought he was Hong Myung-bo," "The detail of even wearing a wig is insane," "He imitates the speaking style so well," "Can even a delivery notice be this funny?" and "The best parody I've seen this year."

Meanwhile, Kwak Bum, a former trainee comedian at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), has earned wide popularity by showcasing a variety of parodies and alternate characters through YouTube and short-form content.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.