Cosmic Girls' Seongso Stuns With a Dramatic New Look... Tube Top Reveals Her Collarbone

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Former Cosmic Girls (WJSN) member Seongso caught fans' attention with a more mature and refined image.

On the 11th, Seongso shared several photos on her social media without any caption.

In the photos, Seongso poses in a black tube-top dress in a softly lit space. She sits barefoot by a window and looks into the camera with a deep gaze, then leans back on the floor to create a dreamy mood and show a different side of her charm. In another shot, the dress highlights her collarbone and shoulders, emphasizing an elegant silhouette. Her updo and glamorous earrings further accentuated her sharp features and luxurious aura.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "Her vibe has completely changed," "A different kind of charm from her WJSN days," "She has an actress-like aura," and "She keeps getting more beautiful."

Meanwhile, Seongso debuted in 2016 as a member of Cosmic Girls (WJSN) and gained wide popularity for her exceptional flexibility and doll-like visuals. She later focused on activities in China starting in 2019 and officially left the group in 2023. She is now active in China, expanding her career as an actress.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.