Lee Young-ja Makes a Candid Confession at a Wedding Venue Ahead of Her 60th Birthday: "Even Just to Avoid Wasting the Gift Money"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Lee Young-ja (59) drew laughs with her witty remarks as she shared her hopes about marriage.

On the 12th, a video titled "What on earth is the reception menu?! A chef's wedding that felt like a delicious festival, Lee Young-ja's vivid gourmet review" was released on the channel "Lee Young-ja TV."

Before attending Chef Jo Seo-hyung's wedding that day, Lee said, "He is a chef who is exceptionally good at Korean cuisine, so I was especially curious about the wedding food," adding, "I have high expectations because I heard the reception was prepared with great care."

After arriving at the venue, she said with her trademark humor, "I deliberately wore roomy clothes today because I planned to eat a lot. Even if I get full, it won't show."

After congratulating Chef Jo Seo-hyung, Lee was drinking a cocktail when the production team commented that she had "really started drinking more." She replied, "It's because I have something upsetting going on," and honestly admitted, "I want to have a wedding in an atmosphere like this too."

After looking around the reception hall, she joked, "I really like this place. Can't you have a wedding even without a groom?" She then made everyone laugh by saying, "I've already given so much in wedding gifts over the years."

After tasting each dish, she exclaimed, "As expected, a reception prepared by a chef is different. Even the japchae has a variety of ingredients, and you can feel the care that went into it." She continued, "I heard that in the weddings of old noble families, hongaeo-muchim was always served. I should learn these things well. Maybe I could get married in my 70s or 80s, or even hold a party and a wedding together," drawing bursts of laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ja, born in 1967, made her debut through the 1991 MBC Gag Contest and is currently active across a range of variety shows, including MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere," KBS2's "New Release, Pyeonstorang," and tvN STORY's "What Are You Leaving It For?"

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.