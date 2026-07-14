Shin Giru Shares the Pain of Losing Her Mother: "I Thought I Had So Much Time Left with My Mom" ('Malja Show')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] 'Malja Show' shared the sorrow of loss.

In the KBS2 program 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 13th, a funeral director drew attention after confessing, "I lost my father seven years ago, and because I had to say goodbye to him at such a young age, I understand those feelings very well." He shared with Kim Young-hee, also known as 'Malja Grandma,' his concern about finding the right words to comfort young chief mourners.

Kim Young-hee expressed empathy, saying, "Because you have that experience, you want to say one more thing with your whole body and your whole heart." She added, "Chief mourners probably sense in their hearts that you are crying with them," and encouraged him by saying, "Even if you do not say anything, the moment to convey your sincerity will naturally come."

Guest Shin Giru, who recently lost her mother, also shared her own experience. She said, "During the funeral, the funeral director told me, 'It may feel impossible to handle right now, but after some time, you will be okay.'" She added that hearing, "You will be okay later," was more comforting than being told, "Stay strong."

Shin Giru grew emotional as she recalled her last memories with her mother. "I never thought my mom would go so soon. I thought I had plenty of time," she said, adding, "I keep wondering when I will feel okay again, or whether I will ever feel okay at all." A funeral director in the audience then comforted her, saying, "Rather than thinking your mother is no longer by your side, think of her as being in your heart, and live your life with that feeling."

The broadcast also drew attention when an audience member who had previously gone viral in episode 2 of 'Malja Show' for a story about her "worst boyfriend" returned to the show. She shared a new concern, saying, "It has been a year since I came to Seoul, and I feel lonely. I want to meet a boyfriend." Kim Young-hee then arranged an impromptu 'Malja dating' segment by introducing her to a single man, adding warmth to the episode.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs every Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.