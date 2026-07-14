Song Kang and Lee Jun-young in striking black-and-white contrast, captivating viewers with a duo poster for 'Love Cloud'

[Sportschosun] Song Kang and Lee Jun-young are set to captivate viewers with their stunning visuals.

tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Love Cloud,' which premieres on August 29 at 9:10 p.m., follows the story of pianists Kang Bio (Song Kang) and Choi Jung-yo (Lee Jun-young), whose fates become intertwined. A newly released duo poster, which hints at their deep connection as performance partners, is heightening curiosity.

Set against a dark concert hall, the duo poster shows Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo seated side by side at one piano, performing a four-hands piece. With their eyes closed and fully immersed in the music, they seem to have stepped away from the world and entered a space of their own, where no one else can intrude.

Their styling, with its sharp black-and-white contrast, also draws attention. The outfits subtly highlight the distinct charm of the two pianists, whose different personalities, like black and white, make viewers even more curious about the four-hands performance they will create.

The poster line, "One piano, two geniuses," further suggests the relationship Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo will build as partners. It also hints at the fated rivalry between two prodigies who are aiming for the same peak.

In this way, 'Love Cloud' is building anticipation for the time Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo will share, using the duo poster to foreshadow their collaboration, competition, friendship, and growth. Interest is now focused on their daily lives, which are expected to shine brighter together and grow more intense when they face each other.

'Love Cloud' is a drama about the friendship, romance, competition, and growth of young people who meet at an arts high school for musical prodigies. It stars Song Kang, Lee Jun-young, and Jang Gyu-ri. The script was written by Shin I-won, known for 'Green Mothers' Club' and 'Don't Call Me Ma'am,' while Park Hyun-suk, who directed 'Dance Sports Girls,' 'Stranger 2,' 'Song of the Bandits,' and 'Knock-Off,' is helming the series. It premieres on August 29 at 9:10 p.m.

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.