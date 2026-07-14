[Official] A Dating Show for Youth Facing Limited Time Is Coming... New Program from 'Shindled Romance' PD, 'My Remaining Love' to Premiere in August

Dokyeom, Choi Ye-na, Lee Se-young, and Jung Yong-hwa, from left. Photo courtesy of SBS.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] A special dating reality show about young people who have faced the fragility of life and are starting love again is coming to viewers.

SBS's new variety show, "My Remaining Love," is a dating reality program that follows men and women in their 20s and 30s who have either received a terminal diagnosis or experienced serious illness that brought them close to death as they face life and love again. It will premiere on August 3 at 10 p.m.

The program begins with the question, "If I had only a little time left, who would I love?"

It portrays the journey of young people who have come close to the end of life, but are now living each given day again and searching for true love. As they honestly confront the wounds of the past, they are expected to approach present-day love with sincerity and deliver deep empathy and resonance.

Its unique matching format, which sets it apart from existing dating shows, is also drawing attention. Each night, the cast members build relationships through a system in which they give and receive "time," and the production team expects unexpected fateful connections and cinematic storylines to unfold.

The MCs are actress Lee Se-young, singer Jung Yong-hwa, Dokyeom of SEVENTEEN, and Choi Ye-na. The four, who are close in age to the cast, will add to the sense of connection as they watch the young participants' love lives and concerns from a realistic perspective.

Lee Se-young, taking on her first dating show MC role, was deeply immersed from the first recording and shed tears at the cast members' stories. Jung Yong-hwa, known as a "dating show maniac," identified the love lines with sharp observation.

Dokyeom shared the participants' emotions with his trademark warmth and empathy, while Choi Ye-na, who overcame childhood leukemia, stood out by showing both heartfelt understanding and keen analysis.

The show is directed by PD Lee Eun-sol, who previously presented "Shindled Romance," a romance program about MZ-generation fortune tellers. Having vividly captured the essential emotions and relationships of people in his previous work, he is expected to explore the meaning of life and love in depth once again.

Lee Eun-sol said, "I wanted to capture the special sincerity of young people who know better than anyone how finite life is, and how passionately and brilliantly they love within the time they are given." He added, "Unexpected connections and relationships that even the production team could not have predicted continued until the end. We ask for your support and interest in the cast members' stories."

SBS's "My Remaining Love," which tells the most dazzling love story of young people who have been given life again, will premiere on August 3 at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.