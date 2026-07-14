"My wife even tore my underwear"... Song Jin-woo shocks with revelation of his daily 'Korea-Japan showdown' with Japanese wife

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Song Jin-woo, part of a Korean-Japanese international couple, opened up about his shocking married life with his Japanese wife.

On Tuesday, the 14th, at 10:40 p.m., SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny will reveal for the first time the daily life of Song Jin-woo, now in his 11th year of marriage.

During a recent recording of SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, actor Song Jin-woo, who had swept the variety scene with his unmatched impersonations of Lee Byung-hun, Jang Hyuk, and Lee Seo-jin and earned the nickname "the actor copy machine," appeared and instantly heated up the atmosphere. Song shocked everyone by confessing about his marriage to Minami, a former handball player from Japan, saying, "Every day is a Korea-Japan match. My wife has even slapped me and torn my underwear before." He also stunned the studio by revealing bizarre secrets about his wife's body.

That day also drew attention to Song Jin-woo's ultra-high-level money-making and investment strategy, as he is known as one of the entertainment industry's biggest collectors. The display of extraordinary collectibles taking over his entire home left everyone amazed, with comments such as "That's obsessive" and "It's priceless." He then revealed a gold bar bag filled with rare items found nowhere else in the world, saying, "If I sold just this one thing, I could easily buy a house," sending the studio into a frenzy. Viewers are now curious about the multi-million-won items from Song Jin-woo, the industry's top collector, which will be shown on air for the first time.

Meanwhile, Song Jin-woo, who is usually known for his flashy and distinctive style, shared an unbelievable anecdote, saying, "G-Dragon was impressed by my fashion." As he showed off his next-level everyday outfits, everyone buzzed, calling him a "stylish middle-aged man." Song Jin-woo, who calls himself "a man recognized by G-Dragon," will reveal his most eye-catching fashion yet on the show.

The 11th year of marriage of actor Song Jin-woo, "the man who swallowed Lee Byung-hun," along with his lavish collection of rare items, will be featured on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, airing on Tuesday the 14th at 10:40 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.