"My Husband’s Sperm Quality Matters"... Pregnant Honorary Brit Jinkyung Paik Stuns the Set with Bold Remarks

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jinkyung Paik, the 1.56 million-subscriber creator known for cheerful British culture content and better known as the Honorary Brit, appears as the final guest on Studio Suje’s web variety show Desperate Mouth, delivering unfiltered banter and a nostalgic mukbang that evokes the 1990s.

In the final episode of Desperate Mouth, which will be released at 6:30 p.m. on the 14th, host Kim Ji-yu meets Paik, who is 15 weeks pregnant. After flying 12 hours from Britain and choosing snowflake shaved ice as the food she had been craving most, Paik heads to a dessert cafe chain that was hugely popular in the 2000s. When she learns that only about 10 branches remain nationwide, Kim Ji-yu pampers her with special treatment fit for a pregnant guest, and the two show off their playful chemistry.

The pair visits a nostalgic hangout for the first time in 20 years and freely orders snowflake shaved ice, parfait, honey bread, and spaghetti, fully enjoying the feeling of being grown-ups. Sitting on swing chairs, Kim Ji-yu and Paik go back for more toast and act out scenes about boyfriends and dating, stirring up nostalgia for people born in the 1990s. When Kim Ji-yu asks for advice about international dating, one of her bucket-list goals, Paik shocks her by posing a chilling reverse-situation question: "Could you stay cool while having dinner with your boyfriend’s two ex-girlfriends?" Her brutally realistic take on international dating leaves everyone surprised.

Paik, who said the baby in her womb after three years of infertility was nicknamed Cheese, declares, "I’m a super mom and a pregnancy type with no morning sickness or food cravings at all," then turns the set upside down with the bold claim that "the quality of a husband’s sperm is important" as the secret behind it. She also reveals that the baby is a girl and says, "First daughters take after their fathers, so I hope she looks like my husband." When Kim Ji-yu asks, "How about a daughter like Isabel, your Honorary Brit alter ego?" Paik responds sternly, "I could never raise that," drawing big laughs.

With her delivery due in Britain this December, she also describes the reality of Britain, where there is no postpartum care center, saying, "I think I’ll have a smooth delivery. In Britain, you give birth, eat crackers the next morning, and are discharged right away," showing unusual confidence in her pelvis. She then shares an extraordinary secret to conceiving, honestly admitting, "It was a day when I was so exhausted after taking a 14-hour flight from Korea to Britain. I think a baby is conceived on days when a woman’s body is extremely tired and worn out," drawing attention with her candid confession.

Continuing her frank and confident streak, Paik draws a clear line on plans for parenting content after childbirth, saying, "Many people like my Honorary Brit character, so I won’t be doing family or parenting YouTube content." As for her goal as a mother, she warmly says, "I want to be a mother who gives my daughter trust," and ends the mukbang with a heartfelt plea to the owners of C-brand cafes nationwide: "Please don’t close down."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yu, who wraps up the first season of Desperate Mouth with this broadcast, shares an emotional farewell and tears up as she reflects on the show’s end. In response, Paik teases her one last time by saying she will go after the host position for "The More Desperate Mouth," delivering a perfect sweet-and-salty chemistry to close out the season on a high note.

The final episode of Desperate Mouth, featuring the fearless charm of Honorary Brit Jinkyung Paik, who is now an expectant mother, and the lively presence of host Kim Ji-yu, will be available on the YouTube channel Studio Suje at 6:30 p.m. on the 14th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.