Ayane, Married to Lee Ji-hoon, Says, "Please Save Me, It's Because of the Baby in My Belly"... Tears Over Fetal Movement at 20 Weeks

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ji-hoon's wife, Miura Ayane, is drawing sympathy after opening up about the real-life struggles she is facing during pregnancy.

On the 14th, Ayane shared an update along with the message, "Please save me. The baby in my belly is already kicking, so I keep wanting to go to the bathroom again and again. I can't sleep. Sob."

Ayane, who is currently pregnant with her second child, said honestly that she has entered her 20th week and has been unable to sleep late into the night because of increasingly active fetal movement.

In particular, she drew attention by describing pregnancy symptoms that many expectant mothers can relate to, such as making repeated trips to the bathroom as the baby's kicking became more frequent.

She also revealed her swollen legs with a cheerful comment, "My legs are starting to swell. Hoon's massage shop is now open." In the photo she posted, her husband Lee Ji-hoon can be seen massaging her legs himself to help reduce the swelling, adding warmth to the moment.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane married in 2021. They later welcomed their first daughter, Ruhee, through in vitro fertilization and received many congratulations. More recently, they announced that they are expecting a second child, once again drawing warm blessings from many people.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.