Kim Min-ha, almost unrecognizable after losing 17 kg... "I want to break stereotypes about actors' looks" (Newsroom)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Min-ha spoke candidly about her thoughts on the stereotypes surrounding actors.

On the JTBC program "Newsroom" aired on the 12th, Kim Min-ha, the lead actress of the film "Hana Korea," appeared and talked about the project and her values as an actress.

That day, anchor Ahn Na-kyung asked about the concerns Kim has felt while working as an actress, and Kim shared her belief that she wants to break fixed ideas about actors.

Kim said, "If I had to give an easy example, I grew up hearing a lot of comments like, 'You have to look like this,' 'You have to dress like this,' and 'Your voice has to sound like this.'"

She continued, "An actor is someone who has to convey many different stories, so it felt ironic to be trapped in a standardized mold. I always think about how I can try more things and break out of that."

When asked what she does not want to lose as an actress, she answered, "Myself."

Kim also described herself with the word "soft" as the term that best represents her, and "hurry-hurry" as the word furthest from her, sharing her own values.

Meanwhile, Kim has recently drawn attention for her noticeably changed figure.

In a previous interview, she said, "I lost weight over two years. I have lost almost 16 to 17 kg since filming 'Hana Korea,'" adding, "About 90% of the weight loss was for a role."

She explained, "I really wanted to show a different side of myself. Not only the project mentioned in the article, but also the one I am preparing to film next requires a character who needs to lose weight, so I am still continuing my diet."

shyun@sportschosun.com