Karina Reveals Her Extreme Diet Secret: "Lost 4 kg in One Day"... "Worked Out for 6 Hours Wearing a Sweat Suit"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Karina of Aespa revealed that she once gained 4 kg in a single day and then lost the same amount again.

On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 12th, Aespa's Karina and Winter appeared as guests.

Karina's refrigerator, which was shown that day, was packed with ingredients, contrary to expectations, drawing admiration from the chefs.

Karina, who said she usually enjoys eating, said, "I'm the type who gains weight quickly and loses it quickly."

She then surprised everyone by saying, in response to the term "quick gain, quick loss," "I'm extremely prone to weight fluctuations, so I've gained 4 kg in a day and also lost 4 kg on the same day."

Recalling her trainee days, Karina explained, "I just ate whatever I could and patted my stomach, but when I weighed myself, I had gained 4 kg." She added, "I had to weigh myself the next day, so I rushed to lose it."

She also candidly revealed how she lost the weight at the time. "I turned on the heater in the practice room and, wearing leggings, a sweat suit, a hoodie, and a padded jacket, I ran for 5 to 6 hours until 100 songs were over," she said. "When I got home, I took a half-body bath for an hour."

After hearing this, Ahn Jung-hwan explained that it was similar to the method athletes use, saying, "You're basically sweating out all the water."

Karina laughed as she recalled the experience, saying, "If you do that, you feel completely drained." She added, "Now that I'm older, I can't eat like that or work out like that anymore. These days, even when it rains a lot, my body hurts."

shyun@sportschosun.com