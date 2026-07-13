Hwang Seok-jeong Reveals Her First Love Led a Double Life After Hiding His Marriage... "He Met Me and My Junior Too" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong shocked viewers by revealing that her first love married another woman while he was dating her.

On the December 12 episode of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' (hereafter 'My Little Old Boy'), Hwang Seok-jeong, Choi Jin-hyuk, Jo Jin-se, and Park Sae-mi met with a detective who specializes in divorce and infidelity cases.

That day, when the topic of cheating came up, Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I started dating late. I was about 26 or 27," as she shared her own experience.

She recalled, "It was my first love, so I was naive. The person I was dating showed up one day in a suit. He had said he had work in the morning and couldn't come, and that he would come late in the evening."

She continued, "Women have instincts, don't they?" and added, "It turned out he had come straight from his own wedding that day," leaving everyone stunned.

Hwang Seok-jeong said, "He would act strangely, take calls outside, or smile to himself when he saw other women," and explained, "My instincts were so strong that I confronted him once. He panicked. That's when I realized, 'He has a problem with women.'" She said she uncovered her boyfriend's affair through her sharp intuition.

But there was an even bigger shock. Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I was doing theater at the time. A junior actor in the production said he wasn't feeling well, so I looked after him, gave him massages, and took care of him." She added, "Later, I found out my boyfriend was also dating that junior." Hwang Seok-jeong revealed the shocking love triangle, saying, "He was married, lied to me, and was dating my junior at the same time."

Hwang Seok-jeong eventually decided to break up, but her boyfriend's reaction at the time was absurd. She said, "When I told him I wanted to break up, he said, 'No, I will leave my wife.'" She added, "Later, I found out he had told his wife that I was crying and saying I would die, so he had no choice but to see me."

Hwang Seok-jeong said bitterly, "I felt so wronged, but I couldn't tell anyone."

anjee85@sportschosun.com