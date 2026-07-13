Kim Yun-ji of "The Uncanny Counter" Says She Is Delighted With Stem Cell Treatment Results: "Nasolabial Folds and Pores Have Improved"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Singer and actress Kim Yun-ji shared noticeably improved skin after a cosmetic procedure and expressed satisfaction with the results.

On the 12th, a video titled "The Reason My Skin Has Been Better Lately: My Own MCT" was uploaded to NS Yoon-ji's YouTube channel.

Kim Yun-ji, who recently changed her hairstyle to a bob, visited a dermatology clinic and asked for a consultation, saying, "After cutting my hair, the sagging looked even more noticeable," and "I'm turning 40 soon, so do you have anything stronger?"

The doctor recommended a stem cell procedure that can also improve the body's overall condition, and Kim Yun-ji said, "I come once or twice a year, and I always trust you with it. Please take good care of me."

After receiving a lifting consultation, Kim Yun-ji said, "There is so much to do. It's good to have fullness in the upper cheeks, but now they feel like they are sagging downward a bit," adding, "My nasolabial folds also look more pronounced, and I have recently lost a lot of weight."

After the consultation, Kim Yun-ji underwent the procedure and shared her progress on day one. She said, "I have swelling and bruising, so it's a little hard to show my face, but the raised texture is already showing a lot. I will share my progress gradually."

Two months later, Kim Yun-ji revealed her appearance again and said, "My facial line has definitely become more defined, and my nasolabial folds have improved too. My pores have also gotten much better, so I am very satisfied," adding, "I plan to get it done at least once a year."

She also showed her bare face after showering and said, "My pores have improved so much after the procedure. My skin itself feels healthier, so I am very happy with it," adding, "This was my first time trying it, and the results were good, so I want to keep managing my skin consistently."

Meanwhile, Kim Yun-ji married the son of comedian Lee Sang-hae and traditional Korean singer Kim Young-im in 2021, and they have a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.