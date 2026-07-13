Jo Hye-ryun Holds Hands with Her Husband, Two Years Younger and Remarried, on a Date: "It Still Feels Like Our Honeymoon"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun showed her lasting affection by sharing a sweet glimpse of her daily life with her remarried husband.

On the 12th, Jo Hye-ryun posted a short video on her social media along with the caption, "A video secretly filmed by actor Lee Seo-ju."

The video showed the couple from behind as they walked side by side along a nighttime street. Jo Hye-ryun strolled comfortably while holding her husband's hand tightly, matching his pace and creating a warm, affectionate mood. The clip also included the caption "The backs of a married couple," adding to the heartwarming feel.

Fans who saw the video responded with comments such as "So lovely," "Even just their backs make my heart flutter," "Their height difference looks so nice," "I'm jealous that they still hold hands like that," "I thought they were just dating," and "Please show us their faces too," sending their support.

Jo Hye-ryun remarried a businessman two years her junior in 2014. Her husband works as a producer and has been a strong supporter of her performances and activities. Jo Hye-ryun is currently meeting audiences through the play "I Love You, Mom." The production centers on family and parental love, and her husband is reportedly involved in its production as they work together on the project.

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun continues to stay active across variety shows, stage performances, and YouTube, maintaining steady communication with her fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.