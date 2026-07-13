Actress Found Dead the Day After Her 35th Birthday; Shocking Autopsy Results Released

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The cause of death of a famous Turkish actress who suddenly died last month at the age of 35 has been confirmed as acute alcohol poisoning.

According to local media outlets, including Turkish Minute, Turkish actress Ece Irtem lost consciousness and collapsed at her home in Istanbul on the 15th of last month, local time, while she was with her mother. It was the day after she celebrated her 35th birthday.

After her death, a range of theories about the cause spread online. Some claimed she had been bitten by a monkey during a trip to Thailand, while others raised unverified rumors that sepsis or an interaction between antidepressants and alcohol may have been responsible.

However, the initial autopsy found no signs of external assault, trauma, or involvement by another person. The final autopsy has now officially confirmed acute alcohol poisoning as the cause.

She studied opera and vocal music at Yasar University in Izmir in 2014 before receiving acting training at the Istanbul Sadri Alisik Cultural Center.

She later made her debut as an actress and appeared in numerous popular dramas and films.

She also expanded her career by appearing in the Netflix crime thriller "10 Days of a Curious Man," released in 2024.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com