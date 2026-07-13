Global Sensation ALD1 Scores Huge Success with First Fan-Con Tour, Saying, "Let's Be Each Other's Light"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group Alpha Drive One (ALD1) proved its status as a breakout rookie act.

ALD1 held its first fan concert tour, "2026 Alpha Drive One Fan-Con Tour [Star Road]," at Inspire Arena in Incheon from June 12 to 14, at Yokohama Pia Arena from June 26 to 28, and at Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Arena on the 11th.

For the show, ALD1 filled the stage with a diverse setlist that ranged from recent tracks such as "OMG!", "Freak Alarm", "Low Flame", the remix version of "Good Life", and "Welcome Home" to its debut song and unreleased tracks. At the final Hong Kong concert, the group said, "ALD1 found its way thanks to ALDIES, our official fan club. Let's keep walking forward as each other's light. Above all, we were truly happy to be together in Hong Kong. It feels like this fan concert will remain a lifelong memory for us."

Through its first fan concert tour, ALD1 proved its global box-office power. The group has won both rookie and main awards at various ceremonies, and even before its official debut in Japan, it sold out all three Yokohama shows, drawing a total of more than 25,000 fans and confirming its strong ticket power.

ALD1 will make a comeback with its second mini album in August.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com