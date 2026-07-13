BTS's Jungkook and 'Hip-Hop King' Drake Set for a Collaboration? Social Media Follow Sparks Buzz [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Could fans soon see a collaboration between 'hip-hop king' Drake and BTS's Jungkook?

Canadian rapper Drake has followed Jungkook on social media. Jungkook is the only BTS member whose account Drake has followed.

Earlier, Jungkook posted a video of himself riding a bike on his personal account in May, using Drake's "Make Me Cry" as background music. That has drawn attention to whether the two artists' social media connection is simply a sign of interest or a hint at new possibilities.

Drake is a Canadian rapper, songwriter, and producer. He rose to prominence after winning the Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album with his second studio album, Take Care, in 2011. He has since become one of the most successful male artists of the 21st century, with more than 300 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100, the main U.S. singles chart. He has also delivered strong results through collaborations with a wide range of artists, including The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, PartyNextDoor, and French Montana. If a collaboration with Jungkook does happen, it is expected to create a major global response.

The World Music Awards and others also took notice, saying Drake had followed Jungkook's account. Some fans raised the possibility of a collaboration, commenting, "Is this a collab?" and "A collaboration between legends would be incredible."

BTS is currently on its Arirang World Tour.

Baek Ji-eun