Nucksal Reveals His Third Older Sister Was Once Randomly Attacked: "A Homeless Man Threw a Punch" ('Psychopath')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Nucksal opened up about the shocking random assault his sister once suffered.

The first episode of MBN and SBS PLUS's "My Encounter with a Psychopath," which aired on the 12th, featured Jun Hyun-moo, Cho Kyu-hyun, Nucksal, and Heo Young-ji sharing real-life stories about encounters with antisocial personalities hidden around us, including psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists.

That day, when asked whether he had ever met someone who seemed close to a psychopath, Nucksal revealed a shocking experience his third older sister had gone through.

He said, "My third older sister was wearing braces, and on her way home in winter, a homeless man suddenly swung his fist at her," shocking viewers with the account of the unprovoked attack.

The sudden assault left his sister badly injured. Nucksal recalled, "She needed more than 10 stitches inside her mouth." He added, "My third older sister is not an easygoing person," and said, "She was bleeding and shouting, 'Catch that guy.' She was actually saying, 'Please catch him' and 'Please help me.'"

Fortunately, the attacker was caught, but the reason behind the incident was even more shocking. Nucksal said, "After he was caught, it turned out to be a random assault," and explained, "It was winter, and that homeless man was cold. He committed the assault so he could go to prison and spend the winter there," leaving the studio stunned.

anjee85@sportschosun.com