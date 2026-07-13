Kim So-young's son with Oh Sang-jin shows a changed face after just three months... "He looks like his mom"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young has shared a lovely update on the growth of her second son.

On the 12th, a video titled "Ttuho starts babbling! Our family's first outing to a department store!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Kim So-young's Dingri TV.

That day, Kim So-young showed her son Suho's morning routine. After waking up, Suho babbled with a cheerful expression and communicated with his mother. Watching him, Kim So-young smiled warmly and said, "Do you have something you want to say?"

Suho's rapid growth also drew attention. Kim So-young said, "After changing the nipple size, he drinks much better," and added, "Other babies usually use an S size, but Suho seems to take after his father and is so impatient that even this one has already become too small. I think I need to buy a larger bottle now."

His affectionate moments with his older sister Sua also warmed hearts. Sua read a book to her younger brother Suho herself, showing the siblings' tender daily life.

Viewers who watched the video reacted with comments such as, "At first, I thought he looked 99% like Oh Sang-jin, but now I can see his mom's face more and more," "Suho is so pretty," and "His eyes are getting bigger, so it seems like he is taking after his mother." They also sent their support for his growth.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin, a former MBC announcer, in 2017. The couple has one son and one daughter.

Kim So-young is also active as a businesswoman alongside her broadcasting career. She is known as a CEO running a business worth about 7 billion won, and she has steadily grown her brand while expanding into overseas markets beyond South Korea.

shyun@sportschosun.com