Ahn Young-mi Says She Is Restless While Eating Lobster at a Postpartum Care Center That Costs Up to 20 Million Won: "You Promised I’d Get Prettier"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Ahn Young-mi shared an update on her life at a postpartum care center after giving birth to her second child.

On the 12th, the official social networking service account for MBC FM4U's "2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi" posted a video titled "Anxious About Being Away: A Chat About Recent Updates with Host Young-mi and Special DJ So-ra."

The video showed Ahn Young-mi, who is recovering at a postpartum care center after giving birth to her second child, talking on the phone with Lee So-ra, who is serving as the special DJ in her place.

Ahn Young-mi said her condition after childbirth had improved a lot. "The swelling has gone down, but my stomach hasn't gone in as much as I expected," she said. She added, "Since I'm at the care center, they keep bringing me food. I'm not moving and just keep eating," and laughed, saying, "I promised listeners that I would get prettier, but it's not easy to become prettier."

Earlier, on the 10th, Ahn Young-mi shared her postpartum care center meals on her social networking service account along with the caption, "This luxury ends in three days." One meal that included a whole lobster drew particular attention. The postpartum care center where she is staying is reportedly priced at around 8.8 million won for two weeks, with the highest tier reaching 20 million won.

She also gave an update on her second son. "He was born healthy," Ahn Young-mi said. "Thanks to the support and prayers from listeners, I was able to give birth safely and in good health," she added, expressing her gratitude.

Ahn Young-mi then confessed, "I'm so nervous. You are so good at back-and-forth banter with listeners, so I'm anxious and can't rest." She continued, "Your voice is so healing. It made me think, 'So this is how a DJ is supposed to do it.'" She then made Lee So-ra laugh by saying, "I think I now understand why listeners used to tease me."

Finally, Ahn Young-mi said, "I promised I would get prettier, so I will definitely leave looking prettier." She added, "I thought listeners had forgotten about me. They weren't talking about me anymore. You must not forget me," in a playful plea. She also expressed heartfelt thanks to Lee So-ra, saying, "Thank you so much, unnie."

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity man who works for a foreign company in 2020, and gave birth to her first son in July 2023. At the time, she delivered in the United States, where her husband was living, and some raised suspicions of so-called "birth tourism."

Similar controversy surfaced again when news broke that she was expecting her second child. However, Ahn Young-mi gave birth to her second son at a hospital in Seoul on the 25th of last month. Her husband is reportedly back in South Korea and staying by her side.

anjee85@sportschosun.com