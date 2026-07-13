"Park Shin-yang and Lee Dong-gun Were Awkward.. I Was Angry Too" Kim Jung-eun Reveals Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Story from 'Lovers in Paris' ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actors Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun reunited at a filming location from the drama 'Lovers in Paris' after 20 years, and they sparked curiosity by revealing behind-the-scenes stories about Park Shin-yang.

The preview for SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 12th, showed Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun reuniting at the 'Lovers in Paris' filming site.

In the preview, Lee Dong-gun waited for Kim Jung-eun at the location of the famous scene in which Park Shin-yang played the piano and sang "Can I Love You?" to her in 'Lovers in Paris'.

A moment later, Kim Jung-eun appeared, and Lee Dong-gun greeted her with a bright smile. The two, meeting again after 20 years, shook hands warmly and exchanged greetings.

Kim Jung-eun then said, "Should I call him?" and made a video call to Park Shin-yang. After answering, Park greeted the two and responded with a cheerful smile.

That day, Kim Jung-eun said, "This is where senior sang 'Can I Love You?'" But Park Shin-yang seemed not to remember clearly. When Kim Jung-eun added, "We kissed on the first floor," Park burst into embarrassed laughter.

Kim Jung-eun later shared behind-the-scenes stories from the time of filming with Lee Dong-gun. She said, "In the scene where 'You Are in This Place,' didn't I put my hand on yours? It would have been nice if you had held it gently, but you squeezed it so tightly that it looked like a chicken leg on screen." She added, "If you watch the broadcast closely, my hand looks like a swollen rubber glove," drawing laughter.

Kim Jung-eun began by asking, "Weren't things awkward with senior Park Shin-yang back then?" Lee Dong-gun cautiously continued, saying, "From what I remember, at that time, it was too..." Kim Jung-eun then raised more curiosity about what came next by saying, "Can I talk about this? I was a little angry..." and revealing how she felt at the time.

The warm reunion of Lee Dong-gun, Kim Jung-eun, and Park Shin-yang from 'Lovers in Paris' will be shown on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' on the 19th.