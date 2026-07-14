Ko Woo-rim Takes Kim Yuna Back to This Place... Sweet Date Caught on Camera: "Happy and Grateful"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A date between figure skating queen Kim Yuna and Forestella's Ko Woo-rim has been spotted.

A restaurant in Yongsan District, Seoul, said on the 13th, "Kim Yuna and Ko Woo-rim visited us. Ko Woo-rim, who had come here before, returned this time with Kim Yuna."

The restaurant added, "It seems their previous visit left them with good memories, so we are even happier and more grateful. We sincerely thank them for spending such a precious time with us, and we hope they will feel free to visit again anytime."

Photos released along with the statement showed the couple's signatures. The images offered a glimpse of the sweet affection between the two as they enjoyed a wine date. In particular, Ko Woo-rim's romantic side stood out, as he had first visited the restaurant and then returned with Kim Yuna.

Meanwhile, Kim Yuna, a former national figure skating team member, and Forestella's Ko Woo-rim held their wedding in October 2022.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.