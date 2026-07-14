"Expectant Mom" Lee Da-hae Sighs at Beer During Prenatal Trip to Shanghai: "It’s So Frustrating"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an update while enjoying a prenatal trip in Shanghai, China during her pregnancy.

On the 13th, Lee Da-hae posted a short video on her social networking service (SNS) with the caption, "Start! Shanghai."

The video showed Lee Da-hae visiting a popular lamb skewer restaurant in Shanghai. She appeared to be relaxing and enjoying her trip while tasting a variety of dishes.

However, because she is pregnant, she could not drink alcohol. Filming a glass of cold beer on the table, Lee Da-hae wrote, "Everything is great, but there is one disappointing thing. It’s out of reach," drawing laughter. Her candid feelings as an expectant mother, wanting to enjoy beer with delicious food but having to hold back, resonated with many.

Netizens sent messages of support, saying, "You only have to hold on a little longer," "I hope you have a safe delivery," "Beer will taste even better after the baby is born," and "Have a happy prenatal trip."

Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023 after eight years of dating, and she recently announced her pregnancy, drawing many congratulations three years after their wedding.

In particular, Se7en recently appeared on the web entertainment show "Jipdaeseong" and revealed, "Heaven is about three months along, and we found out the baby’s gender. It’s a princess," confirming that the couple is expecting a daughter and attracting attention.

Lee Da-hae is currently focusing on prenatal care as she prepares for childbirth, and she continues to connect with fans by regularly sharing updates about her daily life and travels on SNS.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.