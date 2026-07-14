"I Thought I Was Pregnant..." Woman in Her 40s Found to Have 50 Uterine Fibroids

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 40s in China sought medical care after her abdomen kept swelling, thinking she might be pregnant. Doctors instead found 50 uterine fibroids, and she underwent surgery.

According to Chinese media outlets including Health Hangzhou, a 42-year-old woman surnamed Wang, who lives in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, recently noticed her abdomen gradually swelling. In particular, only her stomach became noticeably larger. At first, Wang thought she had gained weight, but as her belly continued to expand, she went to the hospital believing she was pregnant.

Test results showed that Wang was not pregnant. The cause of her enlarged abdomen was not fat, but multiple uterine fibroids that had filled her uterus.

After considering the number and size of the fibroids, medical staff performed a laparoscopic myomectomy under general anesthesia.

A total of 50 uterine fibroids were removed from her uterus during the operation, and the largest measured about 8 cm in diameter.

She later recovered and was discharged in good health.

Although uterine fibroids are generally not life-threatening, their size and location can cause abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, and a feeling of pressure.

In some patients, they can also lead to reproductive problems such as infertility or pregnancy complications, making early diagnosis important so treatment is not delayed.

Female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are known to be among the main factors that influence uterine fibroids.

Other risk factors include early menstruation, obesity, race, family history, and environmental factors.

Common symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain and pressure, anemia, and reproductive dysfunction. Symptoms vary depending on the size and location of the fibroid. Submucosal fibroids, which grow toward the uterine lining, are closely linked to heavy menstrual bleeding, and the risk of anemia rises as they grow larger. Subserosal fibroids, which develop on the outside of the uterus, can cause pelvic pressure or pain. Intramural fibroids, which grow within the uterine muscle, are also a type of uterine fibroid.

Specialists advised, "Uterine fibroids are often asymptomatic or cause only mild symptoms, which makes early detection difficult." They added, "If unexplained changes in the menstrual cycle, heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, or other symptoms persist, patients should consult a specialist and receive appropriate treatment. Regular follow-up is also essential because there is a risk of recurrence after treatment."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.