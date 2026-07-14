From Lee Jun-ho merchandise giveaways to VIP airport mobility services, duty-free retailers kick off full-scale vacation season promotions

As overseas travel picks up during the peak vacation season, duty-free retailers have launched full-scale promotions.

The Shilla Duty Free will run a mega promotion called "Shilla Sale" through Aug. 16, featuring giveaway events, summer special-price product fairs and a range of discount benefits.

Existing customers who spend at least $100, and new customers who spend at least $1, can enter a drawing for a chance to win a "Shilla Monogram Gangneung" accommodation package. The Shilla Duty Free has also prepared a fan meeting invitation event with promotional model Lee Jun-ho. Korean customers who spend at least $250 and complete product pickup during the event period will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to Lee Jun-ho's fan meeting.

The Shilla Internet Duty Free is also offering summer special-price sales, along with easy-payment options and additional card discounts. In addition, the company is running welcome benefits for new members and a friend-invitation event during the promotion period. Its offline stores in Seoul, Jeju and Incheon International Airport are also holding special-price product fairs to expand customer benefits.

Image provided by Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free is also rolling out large-scale online and offline discount promotions.

Through "Lotmense," which runs until Aug. 31, downtown stores will offer fashion items from brands such as Tory Burch and Jimmy Choo at discounts of up to 50%. The company will also give gifts to customers who buy participating brands across various categories. At its Myeongdong main store, World Tower store and Jeju store, customers who purchase fashion, watch and jewelry items, and at its Busan store customers who buy from all categories, will receive LDF PAY worth up to 1.54 million won on weekdays depending on their purchase amount. Lotte Internet Duty Free is also holding its summer shopping festa, "Myeonseil," through Aug. 25. Popular items from Lancôme, Byredo, Jill Stuart, Ferragamo, Dyson and LG Pra.L will be offered at discounts of up to 70%, and first-come, first-served discount coupons will be issued twice a day.

It is also running giveaway events. Until Aug. 31, Korean customers who spend at least $300 at Lotte Duty Free downtown stores and enter the drawing will have a chance to win prizes including a one-night stay at SIGNIEL Seoul for one person, Ray-Ban Meta Headliner smart camera sunglasses for 20 people, and a dinner voucher for two at La Seine for four people. In particular, the World Tower store will additionally offer exclusive prizes of round-trip international tickets on Jeju Air for two people and round-trip tickets to Kobe for two people. Lotte Internet Duty Free is also running a giveaway event called "Overseas Vacation All Pass" with Kakao Pay. Customers who pay at least 50,000 won with Kakao Pay and complete product pickup during the event period will be entered into a drawing for two-night stays at The Oberoi, Bali, The Langham, Hong Kong and EAST Beijing Hotel. It is also offering all members of Lotte Internet Duty Free a special stay promotion at The Langham, Hong Kong, as well as room upgrades and welcome fruit plates at EAST Beijing Hotel.

◇Shinsegae Duty Free airport mobility service. Photo provided by Shinsegae Duty Free

As part of its membership loyalty program, Shinsegae Duty Free has officially launched "Airport Mobility Service," a premium pickup service for VIP customers.

This is the first VIP-only pickup and drop-off service in the duty-free industry. Customers traveling abroad or returning home can reserve a vehicle at their preferred place and time, and a professional driver will provide transportation so they can travel comfortably between home and the airport. It is available to customers using both Incheon International Airport and Gimpo Airport. In particular, by linking an API for flight information, the service can check departure and arrival times and flight status in real time, improving convenience and allowing flexible responses to flight delays or schedule changes. Shinsegae Duty Free said, "We plan to expand this service in the future to connect hotels and airports for foreign customers, and further improve customer satisfaction."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.