Princess Anne of the United Kingdom visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan headquarters, meets HD Hyundai Chairman Kisun Chung

◇Princess Anne of the United Kingdom and HD Hyundai Chairman Kisun Chung shake hands. Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai

Princess Anne of the United Kingdom, Sir Timothy Laurence, and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks visited the Ulsan headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

According to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on the 14th, Chairman Kisun Chung of HD Hyundai, Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, President Joo Won-ho, and other executives met with Princess Anne's delegation. They introduced the company's world-class shipbuilding technology and competitiveness, and exchanged views on ways to strengthen cooperation between the shipbuilding and marine industries of South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The visit took place as the Government of the United Kingdom is pushing to develop its shipbuilding and marine industries. Princess Anne toured HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' ship and special-purpose vessel construction sites, as well as its engine plant, to see its shipbuilding capabilities firsthand. She also received an explanation of the company's cooperation with British defense firms such as Rolls-Royce and Beaufort.

Rolls-Royce has worked with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries since 2012, when the two companies partnered on a South Korean Navy frigate project. Rolls-Royce supplies the MT30 gas turbine, a key propulsion system, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries integrates and delivers it as a propulsion package. Beaufort, a company that supplies survival equipment for ship crews, has also maintained cooperation with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries since 2013, after supplying life-saving equipment for submarines.

At the meeting, Chairman Chung said, "The United Kingdom is not just a partner country, but a special partner that has been with HD Hyundai since its beginning," adding, "Based on HD Hyundai's top-tier technology and shipbuilding capabilities, we will help support the development of the British shipbuilding and marine industries."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.