"Fell asleep with the air conditioner on..." and woke up with a crooked mouth: a warning on facial nerve palsy

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] In the summer, some people wake up to find that one side of their mouth has drooped or that one eye will not close properly.

When these sudden facial changes appear, many people worry about a stroke. In fact, they are more often caused by temporary paralysis of the peripheral facial nerve, a condition known as facial nerve palsy.

Facial nerve palsy is a disorder caused by damage to the facial nerve, which controls the muscles of the face. The most common trigger is a temporary drop in immunity due to lowered body temperature, overwork, or stress, which can activate a virus in the facial nerve ganglion and cause inflammation. It usually occurs in winter. However, the same problem can also arise in summer if a person sleeps for long periods with strong air-conditioning, which can lower body temperature and weaken immunity, damaging facial nerve function.

Facial nerve palsy is not life-threatening, but if left untreated it can cause major inconvenience in daily life. Patients may have difficulty chewing or speaking, and because the eye does not close well, they may complain of dry eyes or pain. In severe cases, twitching in the eye or facial area can remain as a lasting symptom, so caution is needed. Professor Jang Jin-woo of the Department of Neurosurgery at Korea University Anam Hospital emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, saying, "If facial nerve palsy is treated properly as soon as possible after symptoms begin, or at least within a few days, the recovery rate exceeds 80 to 90 percent."

Treatment for facial nerve palsy depends on the cause and symptoms. In general, medication is the main approach to reduce inflammation and swelling. If a viral infection is the cause, antiviral therapy is used to prevent nerve damage and support recovery. When symptoms are severe, physical therapy and rehabilitation are also combined to help restore muscle function.

Diagnosis is made through neurological examinations and imaging tests such as MRI. During the diagnostic process, facial twitching that appears as a sequela of facial nerve palsy can sometimes be confused with hemifacial spasm. Hemifacial spasm is a disorder in which spasms occur across the face, caused by a blood vessel compressing the facial nerve, and it requires surgical treatment. Because treatment methods and prognosis vary greatly depending on the condition, an accurate differential diagnosis based on the medical team's expert judgment is essential.

Facial nerve palsy can be prevented through lifestyle management. It helps to avoid direct exposure of the face to cold air and to keep the face warm while sleeping. It is also important to maintain immunity through enough sleep and a balanced diet, while avoiding overwork and stress.

Professor Jang Jin-woo advised, "Facial nerve palsy is a relatively common condition, but the recovery process can vary greatly depending on how quickly it is addressed." He added, "If you feel abnormal facial paralysis symptoms, it is important to seek medical care, confirm the exact cause, and receive appropriate treatment rather than making your own judgment."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jang Jin-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.