Samyang Corporation to Participate in International Food Technology Expo 'IFT 2026'... Showcases Crystalline Dietary Fiber Brand

◇ Exterior view of Samyang Corporation's promotional booth at 'IFT 2026'. Photo provided by Samyang Corporation

As the growth of the GLP-1-related market has changed consumers' eating habits and nutritional needs, the global food industry has made it a key trend to develop products with less sugar, more protein and dietary fiber, and longer-lasting satiety.

In line with this trend, Samyang Corporation will participate in the International Food Technology Expo 'IFT (Institute of Food Technologists) 2026' and unveil its crystalline dietary fiber brand. Held in Chicago from the 13th to the 15th, IFT is the world's largest food technology exhibition, drawing more than 1,000 companies from about 80 countries and over 20,000 industry professionals.

At the expo, Samyang Corporation will introduce 'Fibernova' for the first time under its crystalline dietary fiber ingredient brand 'Kestose.' The name Fibernova combines the English word 'fiber' and 'nova,' meaning innovation, and conveys the idea of an 'innovative next-generation dietary fiber ingredient.'

Kestose, a type of fructooligosaccharides (FOS), is a prebiotic ingredient that serves as food for beneficial gut bacteria. It is a high-purity material containing more than 99% fructooligosaccharides, and unlike conventional dietary fiber, it can be formulated into a crystalline form. With about 30% of the sweetness of sugar but only around 1% sugar content, it is well suited for use in sugar-reduced products. Samyang Corporation will help visitors better understand the ingredient by offering powdered ion drink sticks containing Fibernova as tasting samples.

In addition, Samyang Corporation will highlight the excellence of its in-house specialty food ingredients and the technological strength of its AI-based sugar-reduction solution, the '3S (Smart, Simple, Successful) solution,' while emphasizing its ability to develop customized products for clients. At the booth, it will also offer pectin gummies made with the 3S solution as tasting samples. Using the alternative sweetener allulose and the soluble dietary fiber resistant maltodextrin, the company has reduced sugar while preserving the unique texture and flavor of gummies.

Jung Ji-seok, head of Samyang Corporation's Food BU, said, "When developing sugar-reduced products, it is very important to reduce sugar use while maintaining excellent taste and texture." He added, "Based on the 3S solution and our specialty food ingredients, Samyang Corporation will continue to support customized product development for clients and strengthen its ability to respond quickly to the diverse needs of global food companies."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.