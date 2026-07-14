Seo Dong-ju Sighs Over SK hynix Plunge: "I'm Stuck on the 259th Floor... I Scream Every Time I Check"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Seo Dong-ju, a broadcaster and former U.S. lawyer, opened up about the pain of watching her investment in SK hynix sink.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel Money in the Trap released a video titled "SK hynix -15% shock... The one thing you should never do right now."

In the video, Seo introduced herself as "a Korean retail investor stuck on the 259th floor of the Hynix apartment building" and shared a bittersweet update. She added, "I brought in an expert today because I'm feeling frustrated," and joked, "The stock price has already fallen into the 1.8 million won range. Can I cry for a moment before we start?"

Jang Woo-jin, CEO of Geumsigong, who appeared alongside her, said the drop was much faster than expected. He added that the company's fundamentals remain solid, leaving room for a rebound. Seo, however, spoke candidly about her feelings, saying, "I know in my head that I should wait, but my heart doesn't feel the same." She continued, "Every time I check the stock price on my phone, I can't help but scream."

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju remarried last year to a non-celebrity who is four years younger than her. She has also recently drawn support after saying on television that she is preparing to have a second child through in vitro fertilization.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.