"Just because she crossed her arms..." Jang Won-young faces another 'attitude controversy' as debate erupts over whether the criticism is overblown

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] As IVE's Jang Won-young is drawn into an online 'attitude controversy' over a photo of her crossing her arms at an amusement park, many are pushing back and saying the criticism is excessive.

Recently, IVE attended Everland's collaboration event, 'ForEVER IVE,' and joined fans in a variety of programs. After footage from the event spread online, a scene showing Jang Won-young with her arms crossed while listening to a staff member's explanation became a topic of discussion in some online communities.

Some people argued, "She should have uncrossed her arms while listening," and "She looks disrespectful."

But as the controversy spread, many others said the reaction was based on excessive speculation. Netizens commented, "So now she can't even cross her arms?" "I don't understand what the problem is," "If she just stood still, people would probably call that a controversy too," "They're turning anything into a headline," "This is just overblown criticism," "Hasn't Jang Won-young always had a habit of crossing her arms?" and "Being a celebrity must be really hard."

Others also said they could not understand the uproar, with remarks such as, "It feels like they're constantly looking for something to make into a controversy" and "Isn't this reverse viral marketing?"

Jang Won-young was also recently caught up in controversy over attitude and alleged preferential treatment after footage spread of her briefly lowering her mask during departure at the airport. At the time, interpretations varied over whether she had violated the rules, but this latest arms-crossed issue is also prompting voices that say even ordinary behavior is being read too far.

As the controversies keep repeating, fans are expressing fatigue over the intense attention surrounding Jang Won-young, saying, "At this point, people act like even breathing causes a controversy."

Meanwhile, Jang Won-young has been keeping a busy schedule, continuing her IVE activities while also working on various brand campaigns and commercials.

Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.