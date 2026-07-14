Hwang Young-woong, embroiled in school violence allegations, releases OST despite viewer opposition... Production company states, "No issue with singing" [Official]

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Amid the continuing controversy surrounding the release of a drama OST by singer Hwang Young-woong, who had suspended broadcasting activities due to allegations of school violence, the OST production company has released an official statement.

On the 14th, Nyam Nyam Entertainment, the production company for the OST of the drama 'Prescribe Love,' stated in an official statement, "We sincerely apologize for causing much confusion and concern. " The production company explained, "The OST sung by Hwang Young-woong is a song that was recorded in advance in accordance with the OST production schedule, which involves releasing tracks sequentially alongside the drama's airing.

" They added, "While it is regrettable that the track will not be used within the drama, since the production is already complete, we decided to release it on music streaming sites as planned to let fans and listeners hear it. " They continued, "When we initially sought Hwang Young-woong to sing the OST, we thoroughly reviewed the previously controversial issues and proceeded with the casting after determining that there were no issues with his participation.

" They concluded, "Rather than making arbitrary judgments on specific matters, we focused on his musical capabilities and vocal ability. " "We reviewed the matter and determined that it is a voice worth hearing from many listeners," they stated.

Regarding the casting process for the OST singer, they emphasized, "We proceeded with the casting after going through the relevant procedures and determining that there were no issues, and we did not force through any matters unreasonably. " The production company added, "As this OST matter is completely unrelated to KBS, we ask that you refrain from misunderstanding or criticizing KBS.

Nyam Nyam Entertainment, the OST production company, will take full responsibility heavily. We earnestly ask that you also refrain from excessive criticism directed at the artist.

" However, public opinion remains cold. According to the KBS viewer petition board on the 13th, a petition demanding the withdrawal of Hwang Young-woong's participation in the OST for the KBS 2TV weekend drama 'Prescribe Love' garnered over 2,000 signatures within just two days of being posted.

The petitioner strongly urged for the suspension of the song's use, stating, "Providing a stepping stone for a comeback through the OST of a public broadcasting weekend drama without proper reflection, a sincere apology to the victims, and social consensus is no different from granting a free pass to a perpetrator of school violence. " As of 8 PM on the same day, 2,031 people had signed the post.

KBS is required to respond to a KBS viewer petition if it reaches 1,000 signatures within 30 days of being posted. Meanwhile, Hwang Young-woong was highlighted as a strong contender for the win on MBN's "Burning Trotman" in 2023, but he voluntarily withdrew ahead of the second round of the finals after allegations of school violence, dating violence, abuse of junior soldiers in the military, and a criminal record for assault were raised.

At the time, Hwang stated, "I will not make excuses by saying it was something from my childhood. I will reflect on the past, clear up misunderstandings, and sincerely apologize.

" Subsequently, he resumed his activities in June of the same year by establishing a one-person agency, and last January, he denied the allegations regarding school violence raised against him by releasing his school records, claiming they "contain malicious editing and false claims. " shyun@sportschosun.

com ▶ Below is the full statement from Nyam Nyam Entertainment Hello. This is Nyam Nyam Entertainment.

We sincerely apologize for causing much confusion and concern regarding the recent OST for the drama 'Prescribe Love'. The OST sung by Hwang Young-woong was a song that was recorded in advance in accordance with the production schedule, which involves releasing tracks sequentially alongside the drama's airing.

While we are disappointed that the track will not be used within the drama, we have decided to release it on music streaming sites as planned so that fans and listeners can hear it, given that the production was already completed. When we approached Hwang Young-woong to sing the OST, we thoroughly reviewed the previously controversial issues and proceeded with the casting after determining that there were no issues with his participation.

Rather than making arbitrary judgments on specific matters, we reviewed his musical capabilities and vocal ability, and judged that his voice is worthy of being heard by many listeners. We would also like to thank Hwang Young-woong for his utmost participation in the OST production process and express our deep regret regarding the current situation.

The recruitment of OST singers is a production task carried out by the OST production company in accordance with contracts with the drama production company and legitimate copyright procedures. We proceeded with the recruitment after determining that there were no issues following the relevant procedures, and we have not pushed through any matters unreasonably.

The claim that the production company forced this is untrue.

If necessary, we will clarify the facts through relevant materials.

We possess KakaoTalk conversations and related materials to support this.

If necessary, we plan to disclose these materials to verify the facts.

Furthermore, as this OST matter is completely unrelated to KBS, we ask that you refrain from misunderstanding or criticizing KBS.

Nyam Nyam Entertainment, the OST production company, will accept all responsibility with a heavy heart.

However, we earnestly ask that you refrain from excessive criticism directed at the artist regarding this matter.

We will accept any criticism directed at the production company.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing confusion to many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.