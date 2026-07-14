The Last Farewell of Shin-chan’s Mom: Late Voice Actress Hee-sun Kang’s Eldest Son Shares His Heartfelt Grief

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The final journey of the late voice actress Hee-sun Kang, beloved for her many voices, including Bong Mi-sun and Bo Suzuki in "Crayon Shin-chan" as well as subway announcements for Seoul and Busan, has been revealed.

On the 14th, the Korea Voice Performance Association said on its official social media account, "The association has returned after seeing off voice actress Hee-sun Kang, who passed away on July 4," and posted a memorial video.

The association added, "A wave of mourning from members of the Korea Voice Performance Association, officials from broadcasters across the country, viewers, and fans stood by voice actress Hee-sun Kang for three days. We are deeply grateful."

The video released along with the statement also showed the late actress's eldest son personally expressing his thanks.

Her son said, "My mother passed away suddenly, so we held a three-day funeral," adding, "During the funeral period, I received so much mourning and comfort from many people that it gave me great strength and consolation. I sincerely thank everyone from the voice actors' association who came to pay their respects without exception."

He continued, "Above all, many ordinary fans came to comfort us," and bowed his head in gratitude, saying, "As the eldest son, I will carry on my mother's wishes and grow further as a producer, investor, and actor who creates popular culture content."

Kang, who debuted as part of KBS Voice Acting Division 15, established herself as one of Korea's leading female voice actresses through countless works, beginning with her first dubbing role in the animated series "Anne of Green Gables" and continuing with titles such as "The Rose of Versailles," "Ghost in the Shell," and "Captain Planet."

From 1996, she also handled the announcements for Seoul Metropolitan Subway Lines 1 through 8 and Busan Metro Lines 1 through 4, becoming a familiar and beloved voice to countless citizens.

For younger generations, she was especially familiar as the voice of Bong Mi-sun and Bo Suzuki in "Crayon Shin-chan." She was loved for years for her wide acting range, from witty comic performances to warm, emotional delivery.

She also served as head of the KBS Voice Acting Division from 2013 to 2016 and as executive vice chairman of the Korea Voice Performance Association, working to nurture younger performers and advance voice acting culture.

However, after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021, she was told she had two years to live as the cancer spread, deepening public sorrow. She died on the 4th at the age of 59.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.