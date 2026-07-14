"Stars Are Just Like That": Hyeri Is Surprised by Hwang In-youp's Revelation, Saying She "Didn’t Know His Intentions" ('Halmyungsoo')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hwang In-youp made a revelation about Hyeri on 'Halmyungsoo.'

A recent video titled "'Why would that be upsetting?' Extreme T Hyeri vs. Extreme F Hwang In-youp, a debate that even Myung-soo got fully invested in" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Halmyungsoo.'

Hyeri and Hwang In-youp worked together on ENA's 'Dream to You.' It turned out that the two already knew each other from Hyeri's YouTube channel. Hwang In-youp revealed, "I appeared on Hyeri's YouTube channel to promote my previous project. Hyeri seemed so cheerful. But when we met again for the drama, I thought she was that bright, and then during the first meeting, someone else was sitting there." Hyeri explained, "When the camera is on, it's because we're filming, so I just turned up the energy." Hwang In-youp said, "So I felt a little deceived. I thought Hyeri was like that too. I thought it was fate."

Park Myung-soo asked Hyeri, "What do you do when you're resting?" Hyeri replied, "I really do nothing." Hwang In-youp then added, "To back that up, this was when we hadn't filmed much yet. We needed to get closer, and there were other actors who also wanted to get to know Hyeri, so I said, 'It would be nice if we could all meet with Hyeri,' and I decided to ask her. When I asked, 'What are you doing tomorrow?' she said she had to go to China. When I asked, 'How about this time?' she said she had an ad shoot. Her schedule was so packed that she couldn't even sleep." He continued, "Later, once we got closer, if I asked, 'What are you doing tomorrow?' she'd say, 'I'm filming an ad' or 'I'm going overseas.' When I said, 'That must be really hard,' she told me, 'That's just how stars are.'"

Park Myung-soo then asked, "Are you benchmarking me?" and Hyeri shot back, "I learned a lot." Hyeri explained, "I didn't know that was his intention. He told me later, 'If your schedule was open then, I was going to suggest meeting outside.' So when we were filming in the provinces, I ate with the other actors for the first time."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.