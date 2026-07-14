"Single mom" Han Groo says she drank a bottle of soju every day for six months during a difficult period... Han Chae-ah also in tears

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Groo opened up about a difficult period in her life.

On the 14th, a video titled "I ate three bowls of naengmyeon a day with actresses Han Chae-ah and Kyung Soo-jin" was uploaded to Han Groo's YouTube channel.

Han Groo, Kyung Soo-jin, and Han Chae-ah ate Pyongyang naengmyeon at a famous restaurant in Seoul. Kyung Soo-jin said, "If you drink here, you'll get truly drunk on this broth. And they have onban here. It contains a lot of meat, so each person could drink three bottles. It's the kind of flavor that keeps you coming back, so you shouldn't come here too often."

Han Groo, who said she does not usually drink much, surprised the other two by revealing, "There was a time in the past when I was going through a hard time and drank a lot." She added, "For six months, I drank every day after putting the kids to bed. I couldn't sleep well, so I would always drink a bottle of soju. I would drink until I was drunk and then go to sleep." She continued, "After putting the kids to bed, I would come out of the room, set up a table alone in the playroom, and drink only alcohol without any side dishes."

Han Groo confessed, "I drank only alcohol without any food or snacks, so it only upset my stomach. I didn't even have a hangover. It was the only period in my life when I drank."

Kyung Soo-jin sympathized, saying, "That must have been the hardest time for you," while Han Chae-ah teared up and said, "I'm choking up right now." Han Chae-ah began to say, "It's not a failure, but anyway, in the process of the path you're walking," before breaking down in tears. Han Groo then reassured fans through subtitles, saying, "I'm fine now. It's all in the past."

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a businessman nine years her senior in 2015 and had twin children, but the couple divorced in 2022. Since then, Han Groo has been raising the twins on her own and communicating with fans through her YouTube channel.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.