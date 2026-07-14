Lee Sung-mi’s daughter, a Park Bo-young lookalike, becomes a model... She walks the runway in hanbok, drawing praise for her beauty

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Sung-mi’s daughter, Eunbyul Jo, walked the runway.

On the 14th, a video titled "I Challenged My Daughter Eunbyul to Become a Hanbok Model" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi’s I’m a Boomer."

Lee Sung-mi said she was thrilled, explaining, "Park Sul-nyeo is holding a hanbok fashion show, and I’m going to be on that stage." She added, "I’m not going up alone. There is one more person with me, my daughter, who is much prettier than I am," revealing that she would walk the runway with her youngest daughter, Eunbyul Jo.

Ahead of rehearsal, the mother and daughter duo showed off their elegant hanbok looks. Lee Sung-mi smiled proudly, saying, "Our daughter is pretty, right? It’s enough if the daughter is pretty." Eunbyul Jo, dressed neatly in a light pink jeogori and a purple skirt, took to the runway nervously. Lee Sung-mi and her daughter, who appeared on stage with actors including Park Hae-mi, Shim Hyung-tak, and Kim Bo-yeon, took the rehearsal seriously.

After the rehearsal, Lee Sung-mi explained how she ended up on the runway with her daughter, saying, "Park Sul-nyeo asked me how I would feel about standing there with my daughter. Actually, it wasn’t even really a question. She just told me to do it."

Eunbyul Jo then said, "When I first heard about it, I thought I was just going to attend. I didn’t even know I would be walking. Later, they suddenly said we were going to get fitted for hanbok. I thought, 'Why are we getting hanbok made if I’m just going to sit there?' But they told me when we were being fitted. They said, 'For when you walk,' and I asked, 'So we’re walking?' Then they said, 'Of course you’re walking, so we’re getting hanbok made.' That’s when I found out."

Lee Sung-mi also said, "That’s how I ended up going on 'When Our Kids Fall in Love 2,'" adding, "I just told her to go so she could meet good friends, have fun, and make memories." Jo Eunbyul complained, "They told me afterward, and when I said, 'I still want to think about it a little,' they said I could think about it, but the decision had already been made."

The fashion show then began in earnest. With top actors such as Jung Hye-seon and Park Jung-soo walking the runway, Lee Sung-mi and her daughter finished the stage as successfully as they had during rehearsal. The show ended on a high note after the finale, but Lee Sung-mi admitted her mistake, saying, "It was my fault. I should have stood next to her, but I went to the other side. I couldn’t see her calling me. I didn’t even catch the signal."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.