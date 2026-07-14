From Homelessness to an AIDS Death With $600,000 in the Bank: Child Star's Mother Moves to Claim the Estate

Still from the film "The Ring"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Davy Chase, a former child star, reportedly left behind an estate worth about $400,000, or roughly 600 million won, after dying without a will.

According to People and The Six Five on the 13th local time, Chase's estate was estimated at about $400,000 in personal assets. She was reportedly not known to own any real estate.

Reports said Davy Chase died in Los Angeles on June 16 at the age of 35 without leaving a will. Her mother, Cathy Chase, has since filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court asking to be appointed as estate administrator.

Court documents also included a request for approval of a $400,000 bond, along with permission for her mother to manage the estate under California's Independent Administration of Estates Act. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 12.

The filings also stated that Chase was homeless at the time of her death and that her last known residence was in Chatsworth, California. She had never been married and had no children. Her surviving family members were identified as her parents, Cathy Chase and John Schwallier.

Davy Chase gained worldwide fame for voicing Lilo in Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch" and for playing Samara Morgan in the horror movie "The Ring."

A previously released report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed AIDS as the cause of death and also cited chronic multiple drug use as a significant condition.

During her lifetime, Chase was said to have struggled with drug addiction and homelessness. In an interview with the Daily Mail, her mother Cathy claimed that her daughter's drug problems began with painkillers prescribed after a motorcycle accident in 2016.

"I never kicked my daughter out of the house," she said. "She started using drugs while hanging out with the wrong people, and that was the beginning of all the problems." She added, "I tried to get her treatment until the very end, but I couldn't force her into it unless she wanted it."

Meanwhile, The Six Five reported that Chase held about $400,000 in personal assets at the time of her death, but was actually living homeless in downtown Los Angeles. Her former manager also drew attention by claiming that unpaid residuals owed under Chase's name could amount to several million dollars.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.