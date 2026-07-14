Park Na-rae Faces Another Prosecutorial Referral Over Operating an Unregistered Agency, in Addition to 'Assaulting Her Manager' Allegations

[Sportschosun, Park Aram] Comedian Park Na-rae has been referred to prosecutors on allegations that she violated the law while operating her agency, separate from her legal dispute with former managers.

According to police on the 14th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Park Na-rae to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on the 9th on suspicion of violating the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act.

Park had previously been reported on the 10th as having been referred on charges of aggravated assault and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. in connection with a former manager. It was later revealed that she had also been referred on another charge.

Park is said to have been accused of carrying out agency work through her personal corporation without registering as a popular culture and arts planning business.

Under the current Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, anyone seeking to run an entertainment agency must register with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Operating without going through the registration process can result in up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.