Kim Sook's Jeju home in crisis... emergency call to 119 emergency number after swarm attack, "More than 10,000 bees"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Sook was shocked by a swarm of bees that invaded her Jeju home.

On the 13th, a video titled "Emergency: A mysterious black shadow at the Jeju house... We ended up calling 119 emergency number" was uploaded to the YouTube channel KimsookTV.

Kim Sook visited her second home in Jeju after two weeks to prepare for the rainy season. As soon as she arrived late at night, she cleaned every corner of the house, saying, "Today, I’ll show you how someone with a second home on Jeju Island lives."

The next morning, Kim Sook woke up early and was stunned. "What should I do? Should I call 119 emergency number?" she said. "This is bad." She headed toward the source of the noise, saying, "I opened that door, and I heard the sound of wind." Between the windows, there was a giant beehive. Kim Sook said, "It became like this in just two weeks? I heard the sound as soon as I opened this door," and the production team was shocked, saying, "If you had just opened it yesterday, that could have been a disaster."

Kim Sook eventually made an emergency call to 119 emergency number. After seeing that the hive was larger than expected, the paramedic confirmed that it was a native bee hive and called in a beekeeper. The beekeeper arrived confidently and carefully removed the hive. Kim Sook was surprised, saying, "There are way more than I thought. Not 1,000. It’s 10,000." Once the hive was removed, honey dripped down, and the beekeeper said, "I should let you taste it." Kim Sook then grew excited, saying, "There’s a bonus too. Let’s buy some ice cream and pour it on top."

Fortunately, the hive was safely relocated. Kim Sook, now with a full jar of honeycomb, bought ice cream and enjoyed the rare dessert. She even joked, saying, "We cut it down while it was still making honey. We should have removed it a week later."

After tasting the natural honey ice cream, praise poured out. Kim Sook said, "The honey is really delicious. I should have raised them," and added, "If another hive appears next time, I won’t tear it down right away. I’ll leave it for a while, see how things go, and then report it after the bees have grown more," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.