Kolmar Korea Delivers Donations to Young Adults Preparing for Independence, Also Supports Career Education

◇ Choi Hyun-kyu, CEO of Kolmar Korea (center), Ko Dae-hyun, CEO of Soif Studio (right), and Ha Jeong-eun, chair of the Band Foundation (left), attend a donation ceremony for young adults preparing for independence at

Kolmar Korea, which has supported young people taking their first steps toward independence since 2022 through the Band Foundation, delivered 37 million won in donations to Soif Studio, a social enterprise that supports young adults preparing for independence, for the "First Steps into Society for Young Adults Preparing for Independence" program.

The ceremony, held on the 13th at Kolmar Korea Research Institute in Seocho-gu, Seoul, was attended by Choi Hyun-kyu, CEO of Kolmar Korea, Ko Dae-hyun, CEO of Soif Studio, and Ha Jeong-eun, chair of the Band Foundation, among others.

Over the past five years, Kolmar Korea has funded scholarships for 54 young adults preparing for independence, who must leave child welfare facilities after turning 18 and start living on their own. It also supported young people interested in the cosmetics industry so they could complete Soif Studio's design academy. Those who built practical skills there went on to co-develop the "Hydra Sun Serum" with Kolmar Korea, and the young designer who led the final design received a scholarship. The product will be used to promote the support program for young adults preparing for independence.

A Kolmar Korea official said, "We decided to continue our support this year so that young people taking their first steps into society can settle down stably," adding, "We will continue to expand support for young adults preparing for independence in a variety of ways."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.