Referee Dropped from World Cup Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Dies Suddenly

Photo credit: Rob Diperink's Instagram

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A Dutch football referee who was excluded from the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America over allegations of sexually assaulting a minor has died suddenly.

According to the Daily Mail, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a recent statement that it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of referee Rob Diperink, 38. The cause and place of death were not disclosed.

The association said it had lost "a highly valued referee with international experience and a dedicated colleague." It added that it offered its deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends and hoped they could endure this difficult time.

Diperink had been included in FIFA's VAR referee list for the North and Central America World Cup in May, but he lost his place in the tournament after being arrested in London on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor.

He was investigated in connection with the case at the time, but police closed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence.

He consistently denied the allegations after they were first raised.

In an interview with Dutch daily De Telegraaf, he said, "I was wrongly accused," adding, "From the beginning, I cooperated fully with the police investigation and immediately explained everything to FIFA, UEFA and the Royal Dutch Football Association."

He also said, "It is very disappointing that I will not be able to take part in the World Cup, but I am grateful for the support and response shown by the association."

Diperink made his debut as a professional referee in 2012 and went on to officiate in international competitions organized by UEFA. Even last weekend, just before his death, he remained active on the field, serving as the referee for a friendly match between Dutch professional football teams.

Meanwhile, the Royal Dutch Football Association did not provide any separate explanation regarding the specific circumstances surrounding Diperink's death.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.