Jeon Min-gi Confirms the 'Daejeon 1,000-Pyeong Silver Spoon' Rumor... An Orchard and Vegetable Garden in the Middle of an Apartment District

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jeon Min-gi and his wife Jung Mi-nyeo, who visited Daejeon, will show explosive back-and-forth banter with Jeon Min-gi's parents on MBN's "My Family's Precious Family."

On the episode airing on the 14th, Jung Mi-nyeo visits her in-laws in Daejeon with her husband Jeon Min-gi and their son. As Jeon Min-gi's 1,000-pyeong family home in Daejeon, which drew attention for the so-called "Daejeon silver spoon" rumor, is revealed for the first time, the program captures a colorful day for the couple, from the long-hidden story of their marriage to candid talk about a second child and even Jung Mi-nyeo's tearful first attempt at farm work.

In a previous episode, Jung Mi-nyeo enjoyed a warm shopping date with her mother-in-law, while Jeon Min-gi showed starkly different chemistry by spending an awkward, tension-filled time with his father. In this episode, the four family members sit down together for a full dinner. After his father-in-law showered Jung Mi-nyeo with praise, saying, "I like my daughter-in-law more than my son," she fired back, "But you were against our marriage," bringing up a tense memory from the time they married amid laughter.

The warm mood does not last long. Jeon Min-gi drops a bombshell by saying, "If Yu-geon brings home a woman like Mi-nyeo, I will oppose it to the end," sending the conversation in an unexpected direction. His father, still unimpressed with Jeon Min-gi, keeps up his real-life nagging, starting with, "You should study more." Jeon Min-gi fires back, saying he would still be criticized even if he became a top MC like Jun Hyun-moo, setting the stage for another intense father-son showdown.

Meanwhile, the family gathers again at the Daejeon home around the same time to celebrate birthdays and spends a rare, heartwarming moment together making dumplings by hand. When the in-laws bring up the idea of a second child, saying, "If you have another daughter as pretty as a dumpling, we will support you," the couple responds with a witty, "We work on a prepayment basis," showing how much closer they have become.

Jeon Min-gi later takes on weed removal work with his father. But his clumsy technique reportedly had the studio in stitches, with people joking, "Why isn't he cutting it?" and "Isn't that a mine detector?" When an unexpected mistake is added to the mix, his father reportedly explodes in anger, saying, "I cherish it as much as I do my son." Viewers are left wondering whether Jeon Min-gi will be able to finish the job safely.

At the same time, Jung Mi-nyeo heads out to the field with her mother-in-law. She starts by complaining, saying, "My freckles and blemishes are coming out," but soon begins enjoying a kind of "field vacation" by making one excuse after another. She eventually leaves to "put on sunscreen," only to be caught by her mother while slacking off in an unexpected place, which is expected to send the studio into laughter.

The chaotic visit to Jeon Min-gi's family home, which humorously explores family conflict and concerns arising from generational differences, will air on the 14th at 9:50 p.m. on MBN's "My Family's Precious Family."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.