"Trump Could Be Assassinated Inside The White House"... Former Iranian Commander Issues Chilling Warning

Photo source = UPI Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As armed clashes between the United States and Iran continue for several days, a former senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has sparked controversy by claiming that "if necessary, Donald Trump, the U.S. president, could be assassinated inside The White House."

According to the New York Post, Hossein Kanani Moghadam, a former senior commander of the IRGC, said in a recent interview with the Iranian outlet Fararu that "if the goal is to assassinate Trump, it could easily be done inside The White House" and that "when the time comes, we have the capability to do it."

He also drew a line on the ongoing negotiations with the United States, saying they were "not talks for peace."

Moghadam claimed, "We are negotiating with the United States to ease tensions, not to make peace," adding that "the purpose of the talks is to restore Iran's rights and resolve the various allegations raised by the United States."

He further reaffirmed his hard-line stance toward Washington, saying that "retaliation and punishment remain options."

The remarks came as the United States has stepped up military pressure on Iran, recently expanding the scope of airstrikes beyond coastal areas into the interior.

On the 13th local time, Trump stressed to Iran, where fighting had resumed, that "we'll hit them hard tonight and tomorrow too."

Appearing on the conservative radio program "The Hugh Hewitt Show" that day, he said Iran had "nothing" and that all it could do was "talk big," making remarks that suggested the Iranian leadership could also be eliminated.

He added, "We are attacking them as an example, rather than eliminating them."

In fact, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched nighttime airstrikes against Iran for three consecutive days.

CENTCOM said, "These airstrikes will continue to impose a heavy cost on the Iranian military and prevent Iranian forces from attacking civilians and merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.