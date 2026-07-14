TRUTH OF BEAUTY Wins Grand Prize at Korea's First Celebrity Digital DNA-Based AI Advertising Contest

An AI advertisement video titled "Skin Light, Mood Light," inspired by the skincare brand TRUTH OF BEAUTY, won the grand prize, worth 10 million won, at the "2026 K Forum AI AD Creation Challenge" held on the 9th.

The contest, co-hosted by generative AI content platform company Akain and KDDC, or the Korea Digital DNA Center, was held to mark the beta launch of the generative AI video platform VIVID.

Participants created a range of brand advertising videos using the official Digital DNA of Hwang Chan-sung and Norazo, data built to enable AI to reproduce faces, expressions, movements and more.

A total of 159 entries were submitted, and four final winners were selected after a comprehensive review of technical quality, public appeal and brand fit.

The grand prize-winning work, "Skin Light, Mood Light," was based on TRUTH OF BEAUTY's flagship product, the Vita Snow Tomato Tone Lightening Spot Cream.

Using a variety of animal characters, including hamsters, dogs and cats, the video highlighted the product's portability and light texture. It was also praised for naturally conveying the brand message through the copy, "Skin Light, Mood Light."

Hwang Chan-sung, a member of 2PM and an actor who took part in the judging, said, "It was the most impressive work among all the brand entries." He added, "I found it very interesting how scenes that would be difficult to realize in an actual shoot were completed so naturally through AI's unique expressive power."

Director Lee Jae-gyu, who chaired the judging panel, said, "A good advertisement makes consumers accept the message without resistance." He praised the work for effectively delivering the product's core message with a high level of polish in a cute and bright atmosphere.

A TRUTH OF BEAUTY official said the grand prize was a meaningful achievement that confirmed the potential of using AI content to effectively deliver brand value and product messages. The company added that it plans to continue engaging consumers in new ways through a variety of AI-powered content.

TRUTH OF BEAUTY had previously drawn attention after entering the beauty zone at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, where its flagship Cica-Mucin Soothing Pad sold out on the store's opening day. Following that sellout at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, the brand has continued its winning streak with the AI advertising contest grand prize.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.